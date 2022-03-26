Problem house shut down for three months as nuisance neighbour kicked out

The closure order was granted over a property in Smethwick. Photo: Smethwick Police

A judge at Wolverhampton Crown Court granted the closure order on a property on Awefields Crescent, Smethwick, on Thursday.

It means nobody is allowed to enter the building for three months, apart from the 54-year-old resident who was given two-and-a-half hours to collect his belongings.

Anyone caught going inside could face prison or be fined.

It comes following an application made by Sandwell Council, who consulted West Midlands Police, over their criminal concerns.

The closure order states the use of the property will result in "serious nuisance" to members of the public if it is not shut down.

The court found, on the balance of probabilities, disorderly conduct, offensive or criminal behaviour could continue if no action is taken.

Smethwick Police officers welcomed the order and posted on social media: "Closure order granted and executed due to (anti-social behaviour) in Smethwick.

"Residents were thankful as they have experienced years of distress. We are here to make people's lives better and serve our community."