Gun and drugs found after car stopped on Rowley Regis street

The car was stopped on Beeches Road on Wednesday just after 11am by traffic officers from West Midlands Police and, after a search, a handgun and ammunition along with drugs and a quantity of cash was recovered.

Khari Salmon was arrested and has been charged with possession of a firearm, possession of drugs with intent to supply and assaulting two officers.

The 20-year-old has been remanded into custody to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court next month.

"We’re continuing to take drugs and guns off the streets as part of Operation Target.

"To find out more about Op Target, visit https://www.west-midlands.police.uk/operation-target."