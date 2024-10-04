'We were utterly shocked and disgusted' – Family of fatal crash victim who was mocked by former firefighter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 38-year-old's car hit another vehicle at the junction of High Arcal Road and Himley Road at around 6.30am and despite the efforts of emergency workers, he was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later.

Police officers were given the task of breaking the news to his family later on in the day, but what they didn't expect was that one of the fire crew who attended the accident – Cameron Hancel – would distribute five images of his dead body to his partner and friends with 'appalling' messages which mocked him.

Hancel had been a serving firefighter for three years after training at Brierley Hill and went directly against West Midlands Fire protocol which strictly forbids any obscene or distressing images being shared electronically 'particularly of the deceased', Wolverhampton Crown Court heard.

Cameron Hancel

Hancel, 34, of Chichester Drive, Rowley Regis, who was jailed on Friday for 20 months for misconduct in public office, even replied to his partner who questioned a message and picture he sent to her, by saying he could do "what the .....he liked."