Police find gun, cash and Class A drugs in Rowley Regis
A man has been arrested after police found a handgun, drugs and cash in Rowley Regis.
Police spotted an Audi in the town on Wednesday which had failed to stop for officers a few days earlier.
The car was brought to a halt in Beeches Road just after 11am, but the driver made off from the scene.
A footchase ensued before he was detained nearby.
Two officers suffered injuries in the incident which were not serious, a West Midlands Police spokesperson said.
Officers found a handgun and ammunition in a bag nearby and seized Class A drugs and cash following a search of the vehicle.
A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, having drugs with intent to supply and assaulting two officers.
He remained in police custody for questioning on Thursday morning, the spokesperson added.