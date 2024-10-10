Police find gun, cash and Class A drugs in Rowley Regis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police spotted an Audi in the town on Wednesday which had failed to stop for officers a few days earlier.

The car was brought to a halt in Beeches Road just after 11am, but the driver made off from the scene.

A footchase ensued before he was detained nearby.

The Audi was stopped by police in Beeches Road, Rowley Regis. Photo: Google

Two officers suffered injuries in the incident which were not serious, a West Midlands Police spokesperson said.

Officers found a handgun and ammunition in a bag nearby and seized Class A drugs and cash following a search of the vehicle.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, having drugs with intent to supply and assaulting two officers.

He remained in police custody for questioning on Thursday morning, the spokesperson added.