Man dies after being found in Rowley Regis canal

Emergency services were called to the canal in Powke Lane just before 7pm yesterday.

The man in his 70s was found in cardiac arrest and taken to hospital by paramedics, but died a short time later.

Police said the man's family have been notified and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman said: "Police received a 999 call from a member of the public just before 7pm last night reporting a body in a canal near Powke Lane.

"The body was identified as a local man, understood to be in his 70s, and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

"His family has been notified and the matter passed to the coroner."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "West Midlands Ambulance Service can confirm that it was called by the police to reports of a man in the canal just off Powke Lane, Rowley Regis shortly after 7pm last night (Wednesday).

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) attended.

"The man was found in cardiac arrest and ambulance staff commenced advanced life support on scene.

"He was taken by land ambulance on blue lights to Russells Hall Hospital whilst CPR continued en route.

"Sadly, despite their best efforts, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead a short time later at hospital.”