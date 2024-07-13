Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers acted on intelligence and raided the address in Highbury Road, Oldbury, on Friday morning.

Upon searching inside, they found a large quantity of Class A drugs, cash and mobile phones.

Enquiries are ongoing to examine the recovered items, West Midlands Police said.

A 28-year-old man, from Oldbury, was also arrested on suspicion of drugs possession with intent to supply.

He remained in custody for questioning on Friday afternoon.