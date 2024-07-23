Honorary doctorate for Black Country business figure

It is in recognition of the exceptional contributions to both regional and global business made by the Oldbury-based Richardson family.

After receiving the award at the Symphony Hall in Birmingham, Mr Richardson encouraged BCU business graduates to remain resilient:

“Today my two brothers and I lead an organisation focused on making the world a fairer, better and safer place. Like business, there will be obstacles you must overcome in your own lives. Our world is obsessed with success and fears failure. The key is to get back up, dust yourself off and keep going. It’s only failure if you fail to try.

“I am extremely proud and humbled to have received this recognition from BCU on behalf of my brothers and I, building on the business legacy of my father and uncle.

"As all those who are involved in wealth creation know well, there is a constant challenge to evolve and stay relevant in business, and that can only ever be achieved through collective team efforts.

"In recent times our own operation has shifted its focus to a range of international investment activities, guided by the efforts of our first rate professional team. At the same time we always remain proud of our West Midlands heritage and those business activities that are based here, and are supportive of wider efforts to develop the regional economy.”

The award was presented by the current Chancellor, Sir Lenny Henry. This week’s ceremonies are the last that Sir Lenny attends as Chancellor after serving as the leading figurehead of the institution for the last eight years.

Mr Richardson jointly leads Richardson Capital.

Carl’s father and uncle, Roy and Don Richardson, founders of Richardson Capital LLP, also received honorary doctorates from the university 26 years ago highlighting their own contributions to the West Midlands.

Behind the stage, Roy Richardson was able to watch his son achieve the same recognition.

David Mba, Vice Chancellor of BCU, said the university was proud to present the award.

“Carl’s leadership and global vision embodies the values and aspirations of our university. We hope that our students can draw inspiration from the success of Carl Richardson and his family who have shown that Midland’s businesses can thrive on the international stage.”