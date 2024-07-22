More than 60 people held in police custody in the Black Country this morning: here's where and why

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A police spokesman said: "We've got more than 150 suspects in our cells today for a range of offences including burglary, robbery and driving offences."

In Oldbury there were 43 people detained, including a man in his 30s who was arrested by officers after they stopped a vehicle which was seen leaving the scene of a burglary.

In Wolverhampton, there were 14, including suspects for assault, threats to kill and indecent assault.

In Bloxwich 15 suspects were in the cells including a man arrested on suspicion of driving offences, after a car was seen driving at excess speed in Great Barr. An open bottle of alcohol was also recovered from the car.

The Central Police Motorway group tweeted: "Just off M6 J7 - Queslett Road this Mercedes seen travelling at high speed. Upon being stopped and driver spoken to it turned out the driver had no insurance. Vehicle seized and driver reported."

In Perry Barr custody block were 48 detainees, among them a teenager being held over a robbery where an electric scooter was taken.

There were also six people being held on suspicion of theft from shops in Birmingham, and a 40-year-old man held on suspicion of burglary.

Stechford had 15 in the cells, including an 18-year-old arrested on Sunday morning as officers investigating a car key burglary detained a man as he ran from a car near the scene.