Woman dies and man left with 'life-changing injuries' after car ends up on roof in Oldbury crash

A second patient, a man, who was believed to be the driver, suffered potentially life-changing injuries.

A car had been involved a collision and ended up on its roof on Stone Street at 8pm on Sunday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 7.58pm to Stone Street and sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and two critical care paramedics to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman says: “On arrival, crews found one car had been involved in a collision and ended up on its roof.

“There were two patients.

“A woman, believed to be a passenger, was found in a critical condition.

“After being removed from the car, ambulance crews immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, she could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“A second patient, a man, who was believed to be the driver, had suffered potentially life-changing injuries.

“He received advanced trauma care at the scene before being taken on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham; MERIT travelled on board to provide continued treatment en route.”