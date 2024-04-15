'Funny and affectionate' husband and dad who gave out free food died in A41 road tragedy

Shake Zakaria, aged 50, was rushed to hospital after the collision, which happened between Whitchurch and Market Drayton on November 29.

Sadly, he died the next day after the crash on the road which has been subject of safety campaigns due to the number of fatalities and serious injuries that have occurred.

An inquest into his death at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, was told that Mr Zakaria, who ran the Little Bangla restaurant in Langley High Street, Oldbury, West Midlands, was driving a silver Toyota Auris when he collided with a Scania lorry in the Sandford area at around 3.10pm.

On the morning of his death, Mr Zakaria had driven to Gatwick Airport before heading up to Liverpool to see his brother.

Evidence from the driver of the lorry, Daniel Wylie, was read to the court. Mr Wylie said that Mr Zakaria's head was "leaning forward a little bit" as he "veered across" the road and drove towards him.

The lorry driver said the front of Mr Zakaria's car collided with his truck and "took out" his front axle, causing him and collide with another car.

After getting out an speaking to the driver of the other car, Mr Wylie went to check on Mr Zakaria. He said the front end of Mr Zakaria's vehicle was so badly damaged he could not tell what type of car it was.