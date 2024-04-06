Homes plan lodged in 'pollution hotspot' in Oldbury

The application by SY Homes asks for permission to build four two-bed homes on the scrubland in Brades Road.

A plan to build six homes on the land near the Enterprise Flex-E-Rent and Birmingham Canal Old Main Line was rejected by Sandwell Council in 2021 with planners saying the proposals were too cramped and would create a “poor living environment” for future residents.

The council also said Brades Road was in one of the borough’s pollution ‘hotspots’ and building homes there would have an "unacceptable negative impact on resident’s health".