Have you seen missing Chanel? The 14-year-old is missing from Oldbury

West Midlands Police have appealed for information into the whereabouts of missing 14-year-old, Chanel, from Oldbury, who was reported missing on Tuesday.

The 14-year-old was last seen boarding a bus to Walsall on Tuesday and is described as 5ft 5ins tall, having red hair, and is of very slim build.

Chanel was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur hood and leggings when she was reported missing.

On X, West Midlands Police appealed: "Can you help us find Chanel? The 14-year-old is missing from Oldbury in Sandwell after last being seen boarding a bus to Walsall yesterday (March 26).

"Chanel is 5ft 5ins tall, has red hair and is of very slim build. She was wearing a black coat with fur hood and black leggings when reported missing."

Police have said they are very concerned for her welfare, asking anyone who has seen her to contact them by calling 999, quoting log 4652 of 26 March.