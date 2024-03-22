Former Oldbury butcher's to become Domino's takeaway

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The popular pizza chain asked for permission to open a new takeaway on the corner of Wolverhampton Road and Leahouse Road at the end of last year.

The new takeaway would be built on the land that was home to butcher Bowketts of Oldbury – which closed in 2019 and has since been demolished.

Sandwell Council approved plans by developer Vinny Singh to turn the former butcher’s shop into a six-bed house of multiple occupation (HMO) with two new ground floor shops in 2021.

This decision came after the council rejected a move to turn the building into a new bar in 2019. Work had already started on the unauthorised conversion that year before it was halted and a planning application was submitted.

The former butcher shop in Wolverhampton Road, Oldbury.

Mr Singh had also turned to the government’s planning inspector, who has the power to overrule the council, in a bid to get the decision overturned but the appeal was also rejected.

The council said it was not told that the former butchers had been demolished to make way for the new HMO.

The local authority then visited Wolverhampton Road to find the building had been rebuilt.

A report outlining the council’s decision said: “During the process of implementing this approval, the building was demolished with only some minor walls remaining. However, a site visit confirmed the building has been rebuilt up to roof level.

“Following a review of the previously approved application, it is noted that the majority of the building would have to have been removed to implement the approved extensions.

“Therefore, whilst only some minor walls remained following the commencement of work at the site, it is considered unreasonable to request a further application to include rebuild as effectively the massing and appearance of the resultant building would not appreciably differ from what was previously approved.”

The proposed opening hours are 11am to 11pm every day.

A statement included with the application said the work would help “revitalise” the shopping parade.

“The unit is believed to have been vacant since approximately 2019, therefore introducing an alternative use will provide an active frontage, encouraging footfall and expanding the evening economy along Wolverhampton Road improving its vitality and viability as an edge of centre location,” it said.

“As such it is considered that the application will help to revitalise the parade.

“Overall, the proposed change of use will occupy a new vacant unit providing an active use and frontage that will help improve local vitality, increasing local footfall and providing job opportunities for local people.”