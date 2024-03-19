Man accused of causing deaths of Dudley friends Liberty and Ben pleads not guilty

Dhiya Al Maamoury appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday where he pleaded not guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and not guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving to Ebonie Parkes and Ethan Kilburn in Oldbury in November 2022.

Liberty Charris, aged 16, and 19-year-old Ben Corfield, both from Dudley, died after a blue Nissan Skyline hit a number of pedestrians who were gathered on the A457 Oldbury Road near to the junction with Crystal Drive at around 11.30pm on November 20.

Among her injuries Miss Parkes suffered fractures to her hips, leg, and shoulder and collapsed lungs.