British Weightlifting holding three events in Oldbury this weekend

The competition events on Saturday include the Oldbury Academy Junior Open from 10am-11am, the British Weightlifting Para Powerlifting Open from 12noon-1.30pm, and the Oldbury Olympic Weightlifting Open – also known as the Oldbury Spring Open – from 1.40pm-6pm.

All are welcome to attend the event and watch the competitions, and tickets cost £2 and will be available for purchase on the door.

The day will be kick-started with the Oldbury Academy Junior Open, which will see Oldbury Academy pupils competing for the first time.

Oldbury Academy Head Teacher Phil Shackleton said: “We are thrilled to host these events on Saturday. Some of our pupils will be competing in the morning and they will then have the opportunity to watch the British Weightlifting Para Powerlifting Open later in the afternoon.

“Some of these athletes will be looking to compete in the Paris Olympics and what a great opportunity it is for our pupils and young people in Sandwell to compete on the same stage. Truly inspiring!”

Sandwell Council’s Deputy Leader, Councillor Suzanne Hartwell, said: “I am delighted to see Oldbury Academy’s continuing success hosting major competitions with British Weightlifting and this is another great example of continuing the Commonwealth Games legacy for Sandwell and beyond. This Saturday promises to be very exciting at Oldbury Academy and I wish all the competitors, spectators and organisers a fantastic day.”

Matthew Curtain, CEO of British Weightlifting, said: “We are immensely excited about the upcoming Para Powerlifting Open and Oldbury Spring Open on Saturday 16 March. This event exemplifies our commitment to the inclusive spirit of the sport and the enduring legacy of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

“It's a fantastic opportunity to showcase the talents of athletes across all levels, from local schoolchildren making their competitive debut to elite para-powerlifters demonstrating their incredible skill. Our aim is to inspire, engage and connect through the power of weightlifting and para powerlifting, celebrating the achievements of every participant.”

The day will conclude with the Oldbury Olympic Weightlifting Open, which has become an important date within the British Weightlifting calendar, as athletes from across the country use the event to qualify for the British Senior Championships.