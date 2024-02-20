Historic disused pub to become hotel and wedding venue

Vikram Kharel, who runs Club 99 in Oldbury, has been granted planning permission to extend and renovate the Old Court House Hotel in Kingswinford.

The pub in High Street, which dates back to the late 1700s, has fallen into a state of disrepair since it closed more than four years ago.

The Old Courthouse Inn, Kingswinford. Picture: Dudley Archives and Local History Service

But the new plans will see the pub extended to create a function room suitable for holding events such as wedding receptions, and a 10-bedroom hotel suitable for the needs of modern guests.

The scheme is expected to create 10-12 new jobs.

The Old Court House, Kingswinford, pictured in 2011

The building was originally built as a court of justice, but became a pub circa 1900.