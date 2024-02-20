Historic disused pub to become hotel and wedding venue
A Grade II listed Black Country inn which has been empty for four years could be revived as a 10-bedroom hotel, wedding venue, and restaurant.
By Mark Andrews
Vikram Kharel, who runs Club 99 in Oldbury, has been granted planning permission to extend and renovate the Old Court House Hotel in Kingswinford.
The pub in High Street, which dates back to the late 1700s, has fallen into a state of disrepair since it closed more than four years ago.
But the new plans will see the pub extended to create a function room suitable for holding events such as wedding receptions, and a 10-bedroom hotel suitable for the needs of modern guests.
The scheme is expected to create 10-12 new jobs.
The building was originally built as a court of justice, but became a pub circa 1900.