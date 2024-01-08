Firefighters rush to Taco Bell blaze at retail park

West Midlands Fire Service said at around 1.30am that it had four fire engines from Oldbury, Smethwick, Tipton and West Bromwich on the scene.

According to fire control, the blaze took place at a Taco Bell restaurant at the retail park.

The fire service had it all under control by 3.18am - when the stop message was received.

Officers will, however, were planning to return to inspect the site.