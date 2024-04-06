Asda urges customers to keep Oldbury clean after shocking video of rubbish outside store emerges

The video, which was posted on social media, shows large numbers of crisp packets, plastic and glass drink containers and other bits of rubbish strewn among the bushes and undergrowth on the side of the Oldbury Asda Superstore on Wolverhampton Road.

It also features comments from the person who filmed the video, who also claimed to have seen rats running among the rubbish, and criticised both customers for causing the mess and Asda staff and management for having no pride in their store.