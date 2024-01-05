Oldbury residents suffering damp and mould during building work at block

Sandwell Council has employed contractors to build an extra floor on Coniston House, Badsey Road, on the Lion Farm estate.

But a combination of the building work and the windows in their own properties not having been resealed since they were replaced four months ago has led to complaints about damp, mould and ruined bedclothes after the recent heavy rain.

Residents include Amy Rudge, who has two youngsters under the age of two and another aged five.

Damp and mould in one room

Her father Stephen contacted the Express & Star to say they were having to sleep in one room after bedding had been left sodden by rain coming through into their bedrooms.