Wildlife corridor in Oldbury could be destroyed to make way for new homes

Plans to build on the 100-year-old green space next to the M5 in Oldbury have returned four years after a move to build warehouses was rejected by Sandwell Council.

And just four years on, a new plan to build 60 ‘affordable’ homes on the land behind the Asda supermarket off Wolverhampton Road, which is home to badgers, foxes and birds and acts as an important barrier to protect homes from M5 pollution, has now been put on the table by housing developer Countryside.

Campaigners won what was described as a ‘David and Goliath’ battle with London-based developer Canmoor for the two industrial units, loading bays and service yard in 2019.