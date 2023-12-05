Police appeal for witnesses after man suffers life-threatening injuries in multi-vehicle crash

West Midlands Police was called to the scene of the collision on Wolverhampton Road, between Pound Road and Brandhall Road, at around 6.40pm on Monday.

One of the drivers, who is understood to have been outside of his vehicle at the time, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested a separate driver on suspicion of drug driving who was later released with no further action.

Det Sgt Paul Hughes from the force's Serious Investigation Collision Unit, said: "We believe at this time that the first two vehicles were stationary following an earlier collision and have then been struck by a third, however we need to carefully piece together all of the evidence.

"I would therefore appeal to anyone who was on the Wolverhampton Road at that time and recalls seeing a collision or was travelling on the road with dash cam to contact us.

"As always I would ask people to consider those involved and their families and do not speculate on what has happened."

West Midlands Ambulance Service was also in attendance at the scene of the crash.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, a spokeswoman for the service said: "Upon arrival we found a man who was a pedestrian.

"He was assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained potentially life threatening injuries. He received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff at the scene.

"He was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital under emergency blue light conditions for further treatment.

"No further patients required treatment from ambulance staff."

Anyone who has witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage has been urged to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website or call 101 quoting 4147 of December 4.

People can also email detectives directly at sciu@westmidlands.police.uk