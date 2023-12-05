Pedestrian left with 'life-threatening injuries' after crash involving three cars

The pedestrian was taken to hospital under blue lights for further treatment.

The incident happened at 6.54pm in Oldbury on Monday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to a collision involving three cars and a pedestrian on Wolverhampton Road.

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and a trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival we found a man who was a pedestrian.

“He was assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained potentially life threatening injuries. He received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff at the scene.

“He was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital under emergency blue light conditions for further treatment.”

“No further patients required treatment from ambulance staff.”