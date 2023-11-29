'It's about time': Residents react as 'eyesore' Oldbury pub to be demolished for shops and flats

The reactions come after plans were submitted to develop a four-storey space, consisting of housing and shops, on the grounds of the former Merrivale pub in Oldbury.

The Merridale, which has been disused since 2013, was dubbed an 'eyesore' in a statement that was submitted to the Sandwell Council in early 2019 that looked to convert the former pub into a Hindu temple, also saying that the building was a wasteful use of land.

Residents seemed pleased when asked by the Express and Star if they agree with the latest plans, saying that they agree that the proposal for the land is useful and that the ground should be developed on.

Mark Stringer, 43, from Oldbury, said: "It's good that it might finally get used, that bit of land has been wasted since it was empty in 2013.

"I agree with the plans, it is a bit of an eyesore for the area really, I mean look at it. I'm more than happy it'll get turned into shops. It's about time."