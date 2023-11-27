Express & Star
'Eyesore’ pub set to be demolished to make way for new shops and flats

An ‘eyesore’ pub left empty for more than a decade looks finally set to be demolished to make way for new shops and flats.

The remains of the Merrivale pub in 2021

The fire-damaged remains of the former Merrivale pub in Oldbury, which has lay empty since 2013, would be knocked down and the site given a new lease of life under new plans by ‘upmarket’ grocery shop Simply Fresh.

A four-storey building with space for two ground-floor shops and 12 one, two, and three-bed flats would then be built on the site of the former pub in Dog Kennel Lane and Vicarage Road in Oldbury.

The plans also include 15 parking spaces.

