'Eyesore’ pub set to be demolished to make way for new shops and flats

The fire-damaged remains of the former Merrivale pub in Oldbury, which has lay empty since 2013, would be knocked down and the site given a new lease of life under new plans by ‘upmarket’ grocery shop Simply Fresh.

A four-storey building with space for two ground-floor shops and 12 one, two, and three-bed flats would then be built on the site of the former pub in Dog Kennel Lane and Vicarage Road in Oldbury.

The plans also include 15 parking spaces.