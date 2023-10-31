Halloween-obsessed Oldbury family give their home a spooky transformation

A circus awaits visitors in the back garden of the home

Adam Rickards and his mum, Ellen Kendall, have spent around a month decorating their family home on Poplar Avenue in a bid to raise as much as they can for Mind, a mental health charity.

Adam hopes to give visitors a fright with his spooky decorations

The walk-through event, which will run from 6pm to 9pm on Halloween night, will see visitors travel through the house and into the back garden, with each room along the way decorated to suit a different theme.

What once was an ordinary kitchen has been transformed into a "chop shop", with a dungeon, dolls room, spider infestation and witches swamp also awaiting attendees on their journey through the house.

A graveyard will greet guests at the front of the home

Though they have decorated their home for many years, this is the second time that the family has put on a Halloween display for charity, having raised more than £400 for Group B Strep Support last year.

Halloween-fanatic Adam, 25, said: "Last year, we had massive queues outside the house all up the street. People kept asking all year 'are you doing it again next year'.

"Last year on Halloween it belted it down and people still stood outside and waited – hopefully we will have a dry one this year.

The Halloween display has been organised in the hopes of raising money for Mind

"I'm really excited, I like seeing the reactions of people. When they come in and their jaws hit the floor it's amazing."