'My brother was stabbed to death' – Sister pays heartbreaking tribute to Jamie Benbow after 'heartless and vicious' murder

Jamie Benbow

Jamie Benbow, 29, was fatally knifed and robbed. He was a month short of his 30th birthday when he was murdered in Washington Drive, Handsworth Wood, on October 21 last year. His killers, whose mugshots have now been released, were jailed for a total of almost 80 years after a Birmingham Crown Court trial found all three guilty of murder.

Calvin McLeod, 38, from Oldbury, was jailed for 26 years, Jerome Christie, 27, from Derby, was handed a jail term of 28 years and Revelle Hutchinson, 26, from Bartley Green, was jailed for 25 years.

Jamie left behind a young son, who is sister says "will be loved forever". She paid tribute to her brother who she "loved so much" and who had "the biggest heart".

The statement said: “On Friday 21st October 2022 our lives changed forever. Our family chain was broken.

“Jamie was a loving son, brother, uncle and a good friend to so many. Jamie was a proud dad and now a little boy has to grow up without his dad.

“He was one month away from his 30th birthday when he was so cruelly taken away from all of those who loved him. To know that Jamie’s life ended in the way it did and that his life meant nothing to those convicted of his murder is devastating. In relation to the sentences passed, it is us as a family with the real life sentence.

“As a family all we have left is a grave to visit and our wonderful memories of Jamie. You will always matter to us. Jamie you had the biggest heart and would do anything for anyone. You were always the life and soul of the party and your smile lit up any room you walked into.

“As your big sister, I promise to always speak your name and that your boy will be forever loved. We are so thankful that you left such a precious gift in him.

“Mom wants to say that you were so loved and that so many hearts have been broken. The love out there for you is unreal and you did that Jamie, you.