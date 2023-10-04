Rounds Green Primary School pupils pictured holding their winning designs with principal Helen Heap

The youngsters from Rounds Green Primary School in Oldbury entered a competition to design the best poster, with the winning creations now on display around the school.

Sandwell Council's road safety team paid the Brades Road pupils a visit to celebrate their efforts and provide practical pedestrian training to 60 children in Year 1, in the hopes of raising awareness of how to use the nearby zebra crossing safely.

Councillor Danny Millard, Sandwell Council's cabinet member for environment and highways, said: "Keeping our children safe must be one of our top priorities.

"It's great that children at Rounds Green have been learning about road safety and have created these wonderful banners and signs, but it is even more important that adult road users drive carefully and safely around schools and everywhere else to keep our children safe."

School principal Helen Heap said she hopes the signs will encourage motorists to "drive carefully" around the area.

She added: "Teaching key safety skills to our children is very important to us at Rounds Green.

"Our children have had road safety awareness sessions and, in particular, we have focused on raising awareness of the zebra crossing on Brades Road and how to use it safely.

"Our children were pleased to take part in a competition to design posters and the winners were thrilled to see their designs come to life on the signs that are now displayed in the area around our school.