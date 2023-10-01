Council issues order around disposal of land near Sandwell house

Sandwell Council have issued a notice about the disposal of this land in Oldbury. Photo: Google Street Map

Sandwell Council has posted a notice under the 1972 Local Goverment Act to dispose of land held for open space near a house on Poplar Rise in Oldbury.

The notice said that Sandwell Council is considering disposal of the freehold interest in approximately 76.3m² of land adjoining Poplar Rise, Oldbury shown edged red on Plan Number SAM/38900/003, which can be viewed on request.

The council said that anyone who wishes to comment on the proposed freehold disposal should send their comments in writing to the director of regeneration and growth at Sandwell Council house on Freeth Street in Oldbury or by email at property_services@sandwell.gov.uk.