Concerns grow for 14-year-old girl missing from Oldbury

By Eleanor LawsonOldburyPublished: Comments

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 14-year-old girl who has gone missing from her home in Sandwell.

Have you seen Chanel?
Have you seen Chanel?

Chanel has gone missing from Oldbury, but police believe she may be in Birmingham.

Chanel is 5ft 5ins, has ginger hair, and was last seen wearing a black dress and has a black handbag with her.

If you see her call 999, quoting PID 398022.

Oldbury
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News