Concerns grow for 14-year-old girl missing from Oldbury

Chanel has gone missing from Oldbury, but police believe she may be in Birmingham.
Chanel is 5ft 5ins, has ginger hair, and was last seen wearing a black dress and has a black handbag with her.
If you see her call 999, quoting PID 398022.
Police are concerned for the welfare of a 14-year-old girl who has gone missing from her home in Sandwell.
Chanel has gone missing from Oldbury, but police believe she may be in Birmingham.
Chanel is 5ft 5ins, has ginger hair, and was last seen wearing a black dress and has a black handbag with her.
If you see her call 999, quoting PID 398022.