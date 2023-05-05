Bus passengers and motorists facing disruptions in Oldbury as 'incident' closes road

National Express West Midlands has warned that Services 4, 4H and 4M have been diverted following an incident on Birchfield Lane, Oldbury.

The disrupted services will now be diverted towards Oldbury only via Throne Road, Newbury Lane, Wolverhampton Road and Birchley Roundabout.

On Twitter National Express West Midlands said: "Due to an incident on Birchfield Lane, Oldbury, services 4, 4H and 4M are diverting towards Oldbury only via Throne Road, Newbury Lane, Wolverhampton Road, Birchley Roundabout.

"Apologies for any disruption to your journey."