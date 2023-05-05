Notification Settings

Bus passengers and motorists facing disruptions in Oldbury as 'incident' closes road

By Daniel Walton

Commuters have been warned of bus disruptions following an incident in Oldbury.

National Express West Midlands has warned that Services 4, 4H and 4M have been diverted following an incident on Birchfield Lane, Oldbury.

The disrupted services will now be diverted towards Oldbury only via Throne Road, Newbury Lane, Wolverhampton Road and Birchley Roundabout.

On Twitter National Express West Midlands said: "Due to an incident on Birchfield Lane, Oldbury, services 4, 4H and 4M are diverting towards Oldbury only via Throne Road, Newbury Lane, Wolverhampton Road, Birchley Roundabout.

"Apologies for any disruption to your journey."

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

