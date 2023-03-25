Stabbing probe launched after man injured outside barber shop

West Midlands Police was called to Uglyboy Barbers on Bristnall Hall Road in Oldbury after reports of a stabbing on Friday afternoon.
A 21-year-old man was found with stab wounds at about 2.15pm and was taken to hospital in a condition not believed to be life-threatening.
The force has released a request for anyone with any information to get in touch by calling 101.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to a shop in Bristnall Hall Road, Oldbury at around 2.15pm yesterday to reports of a man being assaulted.
"A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital with what is believed to be a stab wound.
"His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.
"Officers are in the area conducting enquiries and anyone with information is urged to call us on 101 quoting log number 2677 of March 24."