Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Stabbing probe launched after man injured outside barber shop

By James VukmirovicOldburyPublished: Last Updated:

An investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed outside a Sandwell barber shop.

The incident occurred outside Uglyboy Barbers in Oldbury. Photo: Google Street Map
The incident occurred outside Uglyboy Barbers in Oldbury. Photo: Google Street Map

West Midlands Police was called to Uglyboy Barbers on Bristnall Hall Road in Oldbury after reports of a stabbing on Friday afternoon.

A 21-year-old man was found with stab wounds at about 2.15pm and was taken to hospital in a condition not believed to be life-threatening.

The force has released a request for anyone with any information to get in touch by calling 101.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to a shop in Bristnall Hall Road, Oldbury at around 2.15pm yesterday to reports of a man being assaulted.

"A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital with what is believed to be a stab wound.

"His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

"Officers are in the area conducting enquiries and anyone with information is urged to call us on 101 quoting log number 2677 of March 24."

Oldbury
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Crime
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News