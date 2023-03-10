Oldbury company 'devastated' after death of father-of-four

Craig Pearson (inset) died after the incident at Fire Protection Recycling, on Pearsall Drive Industrial Estate, Oldbury

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) confirmed a man died at Fire Protection Recycling, on Pearsall Drive Industrial Estate, on Tuesday.

He has since been named as father-of-four Craig Pearson, with a fundraising page set up in his memory - to give him the "send-off he deserved" and support his family - raising more than £2,000 by Friday morning.

A spokesman for Fire Protection Recycling said: "Fire Protection Recycling are deeply saddened by the recent tragedy, our most heartfelt sorrow, thoughts and wishes are with the family and friends of our colleague involved.

"We are working closely with the HSE to investigate and understand the incident along with co-operating fully with the necessary authorities. As a company we are devastated, we pride ourselves on our excellent safety record."

The 37-year-old was treated at the scene for serious injuries before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment, but was confirmed to have died on Wednesday by a friend who has set up a GoFundMe page in his memory. Birmingham Coroner's Court said they had received details for a man named Craig Pearson.

The fundraising page described the father-of-four as a "special man" who was a "loving fiancé" and a "special son, brother, uncle and friend to many".