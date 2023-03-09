Father-of-four dies following workplace incident at Oldbury industrial estate

A man has been confirmed to have died following an incident at Fire Protection Recycling on Tuesday

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) confirmed a man had died following the incident at Fire Protection Recycling on Pearsall Drive Industrial Estate in Oldbury on Tuesday.

Birmingham Coroner's Court said they had received details for a man named Craig Pearson.

The 37-year-old was treated at the scene for serious injuries, before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment, but was confirmed to have died on Wednesday by a friend who had set up a GoFundMe page in his memory.

The spokesman said: "We can confirm there has been a fatality following Tuesday’s incident at Fire Protection Recycling Ltd in Oldbury.

"As an investigation is now underway, we are unable to provide any further details."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said on Tuesday: "We were called to an incident at Pearsall Drive in Oldbury at 1.38pm.

"Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, the West Midlands Care Team, a BASICS doctor and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene.

"On arrival, crews found one patient, a man, with serious injuries.

"He was treated by ambulance staff before being conveyed by land ambulance on blue lights to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further treatment."

The fundraising page says: "On the 8th of March 2023 the world lost a special man, Craig Pearson. Craig was a loving fiancé and devoted father. He was a special son, brother, uncle, and friend to many.

"Craig was 37 years young and a father of 4 young children. He was recently engaged and besotted by his children including his twin boys Archie & Alfie who are less than 18 months old.

"On the 8th of March Craig was tragically killed and his life cut short in a workplace accident at a factory in Oldbury. "He leaves behind many who will treasure the memories they hold of him including his daughter, step-daughter and the two young boys who have just lost their Dad.

"The purpose of this gofundme is to raise money to support Craig's family with funeral costs to allow him to have the send-off he deserved. Any remaining funds will be split between his children to help support them through this terrible terrible time."