Probe into cause of fatal Black Country fire complete

The scene in Defford Drive

The victim, aged in his 70s, was found at a house, in Defford Drive, Oldbury, shortly after 1.20pm on Tuesday. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

In tribute West Midlands Fire Service stated: "We would like to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt sympathies to the family".

"A detailed examination of the scene took place in the days following the incident, with forensic investigators from West Midlands Police assisting our fire investigation officers.