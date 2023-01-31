Twenty firefighters tackle blaze at house in Oldbury

Defford Drive, Oldbury. Photo: Google Street View

West Midlands Fire Service was called to the blaze in Defford Drive just after 1.20pm on Tuesday.

The fire service said it had received reports of smoke and flames coming from a first floor bedroom of a semi-detached property.

Crews from Oldbury, Haden Cross, Handsworth and Smethwick attended the incident, with the first crew arriving in under four minutes.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "The fire has affected 100 per cent of the first floor and 50 per cent of the property overall.

"Crews wearing breathing apparatus are tackling the fire using a hose reel jet and covering jet."

At 3pm, the fire service said crews had extinguished the blaze and investigations into the cause will commence soon.

West Midlands Ambulance and West Midlands Police have also been called to the scene.

The road has been closed and residents have been asked to avoid the area.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We are currently at the scene of a fire on Defford Drive in Oldbury after being called at 1.30pm.

"Currently, one ambulance, two paramedic officers and the trust’s hazardous area response team are in attendance. Further details will follow when available."