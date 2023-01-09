Long delays on the M5 near Oldbury following collision and 'substantial oil spillage'

An image released by National Highways shows a "substantial oil spillage"

National Highways: West Midlands initially reported the incident on social media at 7:04 am, and issued an update at 7:52am.

They said it happened on the northbound motorway between Junction 3 for Quinton and Junction 2 for Oldbury.

Two lanes were closed so the oil could be treated and cleaned up by specialist crews, and so the barrier could be repaired following the collision.

This was causing substantial delays - As of around 8:00am there were at least 30 minute tailbacks and five miles of congestion.

The oil spillage required specialist clean-up.

The oil was treated quickly but the barrier damage from the crash also needed "immediate repair".