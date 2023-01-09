Notification Settings

Long delays on the M5 near Oldbury following collision and 'substantial oil spillage'

By Mark MorrisOldburyPublished: Comments

Two lanes of the M5 were closed on Monday following a collision that led to a "substantial oil spillage."

An image released by National Highways shows a "substantial oil spillage"
National Highways: West Midlands initially reported the incident on social media at 7:04 am, and issued an update at 7:52am.

They said it happened on the northbound motorway between Junction 3 for Quinton and Junction 2 for Oldbury.

Two lanes were closed so the oil could be treated and cleaned up by specialist crews, and so the barrier could be repaired following the collision.

This was causing substantial delays - As of around 8:00am there were at least 30 minute tailbacks and five miles of congestion.

The oil spillage required specialist clean-up.

The oil was treated quickly but the barrier damage from the crash also needed "immediate repair".

The lanes were expected to remain closed throughout the morning.

Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

