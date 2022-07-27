Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Discount gym set to open soon at Oldbury retail park

By David StubbingsOldburyPublished: Comments

A low-cost gym is set to soon open at a Black Country retail park.

JD Gyms plans to set up next to B&M at Birchley Island Retail Park, Oldbury
JD Gyms plans to set up next to B&M at Birchley Island Retail Park, Oldbury

JD Gyms has applied to take over an empty unit at Birchley Island Retail Park in Oldbury, which has been built on the site of a former Toys R Us store.

In the application to planners, the gym's agent says: "JD Gyms is taking occupation of the vacant unit and intends to commence its operations shortly."

Sandwell Council has approved the application, which includes the installation of a mezzanine floor without the need for planning permission.

Birchley Island Retail Park, off Wolverhampton Road and near the M5, opened earlier this year in place of the Toys R Us store that closed down in 2018 before standing empty for two years.

Discount retailer B&M was the first store to open in May when it welcomed its first customers to its shop and garden centre.

A few days later, Canadian coffee shop chain Tim Hortons opened its new restaurant and drive-thru at the site.

JD Gyms will occupy a currently vacant unit next to B&M.

Oldbury
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Business
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Digital Content Editor@DStubbings14

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News