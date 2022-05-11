New B&M store opens up on site of old Toys R Us in Oldbury

The new B&M store which has opened at Birchley Island Retail Park, Oldbury.

The discount retailer opened its new site at Birchley Retail Park, off Wolverhampton Road and near the M5 in Oldbury, on Wednesday.

The move has created more than 55 jobs, with the new 17,278sq ft store boasting food, electrics, DIY essentials and other items.

The store also stocks health and beauty products, homeware, toys, games and gifts – and also features a new garden centre. It sprawls across 5,384sq ft and sells hundreds of plant varieties and gardening essentials.

And ahead of the new store opening, staff were asked to nominate a charity to receive some 'VIP treatment' – with Smethwick Foodbank taking centre stage and officially unveiling the new store.

The charity aims to provide three days of nutritionally-balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred in crisis – and is part of a network of food banks supported by The Trussell Trust.

A spokesman from B&M said: "Our colleagues have been working really hard to get the store ready for today's opening day.

"Smethwick Foodbank really stood out for us so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done, especially during the pandemic. We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work.