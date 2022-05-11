Amanda's Flowers, on Langley High Street, Oldbury

Amanda's Flowers - which started in 2009 - will leave Langley High Street, Oldbury, on Saturday, May 28, after 13 years serving the community.

Amanda Meese, a Bilston-born, third generation florist, described the decision and heartbreaking.

Announcing the closure on her shop's Facebook page, she said: "I’ve spent all my life in the flower trade and for the last 13 years I have served you in Langley.

"I have given you my all, I’ve literally sweated blood and tears over the years to give you the best I could.

"Over the years I met so many lovely people and made some really good friends along the way and it breaks my heart to say this, a lot know already, but I shall be closing my door for the final time on Saturday May 28.

"Thank you to all who have supported me over the years."

Amanda has been flooded with messages of support on social media, with many thanking her for her work and wishing her well.

Joanne Lesley said: "What a shame, your flowers are so beautiful. Lovely service and always delivered on time."

Trace Rushton added: "Thanks for all the beautiful flowers over the years."

Last November, kind-hearted Amanda left bouquets flowers in car parks, bus stops, and nurseries across the region with the aim of brightening up people's days.

Flowers that Amanda Meese has left to put a smile on someone's face

This was not something which was uncommon for Amanda either, as she would sometimes go outside her store and hand out bouquets to people passing by.

Paula Luton, responding to the news, said: "When I read the post about your random bouquets I thought it was such a wonderfully kind thing to do and imagined how people may of felt finding them and how potentially that could influence someone's life or a decision they were going to make.

"Such a shame to hear you're closing, the world needs more kind people like you. Good luck in your next step."

Speaking at the time, Amanda described flowers as her life-long passion.

She said: "My passion for flowers started from a very young age. I was born into the trade, myself being the third generation.

"At a young age if I wasn't in my mum's florist shops, I was working at my dad's flower market stalls all over the West Midlands.

"Over the years I've gained a wealth of experience and knowledge. There is nothing I don't know about flowers and nothing I can't do with them.