Burst water main hit supplies in Oldbury

Burst water main hit supplies in Oldbury

By Nathan Rowe

A burst water main left residents in Sandwell without water on Thursday afternoon.

South Staffs Water are said to be working to restore supply as soon as possible
The burst main is said to be affecting people in Oldbury, more specifically those in the B68 area.

South Staffs Water is aware of the issue and is said to be working to restore supply as soon as possible.

A spokesman said: "We're aware of a burst main in Oldbury, which is causing customers to experience low pressure or no water.

"We are working to restore supplies as soon as possible.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience."

Multiple people on social media from the area have shared that they are completely without water.

Pearl Beniston, who works as as a dog groomer at her business Pearl's Groom Room, in Oldbury, said the burst pipe was likely going to result in her having to cancel her afternoon appointments.

It is not yet known when the water supply will be restored but South Staffs Water has been contacted for comment.

