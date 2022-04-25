Oldbury author Linda living the dream with Dolly Daydream

Linda Mason says she is living the dream after writing her first children's book

Linda Mason, from Oldbury, has written a children's book called 'Dolly Daydreams' Garden Friends', the tale of a girl who finds friends and surprises while exploring her grandfather's garden.

The 69-year-old said the name of the book had come from a nickname her grandfather called her when she was a very young girl, and spoke about how she came up with it.

She said: "I was sitting in my back garden daydreaming and thinking about how I have no older family left, after my mother died recently and all my other grandparents and aunts and uncles have passed on.

"I recalled my childhood and remembered it being very happy as the family was so close, so I used a lot of those memories to create this book, including a lot of the first names being used for these characters.

"It's lovely to be able to keep the memory of my aunties, uncles and my parents alive through this and it is kind of live reliving my childhood."

Linda's success in getting a book published, and a second yet-to-be-named book ready to be published, has been even more notable as she is blind, having lost her eyesight 15 years ago.

She said she had been helped a lot through the process by her sister and her six children, with them helping to type up her stories and check them for her.

Linda said she was living her dream and hoped she could inspire people to take on writing a book.

She said: "I've always wanted to write a book and, to be honest, thought the chance had passed when I lost my sight. But it was as my mother was nearing the end that I realised I was the last in line and must keep the family name alive.

"It's quite an achievement as I never thought I could do it and I honestly think that anyone can do it if they take on the challenge and realise there's nothing to be afraid of.

"I've been able to stand in school assemblies and hear one of the children read my stories and it's just lovely to know they are enjoying hearing what I wrote.

"It was especially lovely when some of them came up to me and thanked me as they enjoyed it, and I told them I enjoyed it just as much, so it really is lovely."