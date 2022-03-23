Notification Settings

Fire crews work through the night to tackle blaze at Oldbury furniture factory

By Lisa O'Brien

Twenty firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a furniture factory overnight.

Granada Trading Estate in Oldbury. Photo: Google
The blaze broke out at Oldbury's Granada Trading Estate, between Demuth Way and Churchbridge, just before 12.45am on Wednesday.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesman said: "It turned out to be a fire in the open near to a factory building which involved large piles of pallets and bundles of cloth covering an area of around 20m by 20m.

"The fire did enter the factory building but firefighters forced their way in and extinguished the fire inside.

"There were also 30 gas cylinders close to the building but they were not involved in the fire.

"We worked with on-site staff and used a fork lift truck to move some of the fire debris."

A lane on Churchbridge was also closed while firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Four fire engines were initially sent to the scene from Oldbury, Smethwick, Tipton and Haden Cross.

One crew remained at the site on Wednesday morning damping down.

West Midlands Fire Service said it was not yet known how the blaze began.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

