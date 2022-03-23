Granada Trading Estate in Oldbury. Photo: Google

The blaze broke out at Oldbury's Granada Trading Estate, between Demuth Way and Churchbridge, just before 12.45am on Wednesday.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesman said: "It turned out to be a fire in the open near to a factory building which involved large piles of pallets and bundles of cloth covering an area of around 20m by 20m.

"The fire did enter the factory building but firefighters forced their way in and extinguished the fire inside.

"There were also 30 gas cylinders close to the building but they were not involved in the fire.

"We worked with on-site staff and used a fork lift truck to move some of the fire debris."

A lane on Churchbridge was also closed while firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Four fire engines were initially sent to the scene from Oldbury, Smethwick, Tipton and Haden Cross.

One crew remained at the site on Wednesday morning damping down.