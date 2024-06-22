Mini parade of shops in Great Barr on the market with £345,000 price tag

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Property agency Bond Wolfe is marketing the mixed-use property investment opportunity at 263, 265, 273A and Flat 285 on Beeches Road in Perry Beeches.

The current tenants include a beauty business in a 630 sq ft unit, a barber shop in a 442 sq ft unit, and a hot food takeaway in a 550 sq ft unit, with the three-bedroomed apartment above measuring 550 sq ft.

James Mattin, managing director at Birmingham-based Bond Wolfe, said: “This fully let mini-parade has established, long-term tenants within an established parade of similar properties, and would make an ideal opportunity for private investment.

The parade in Beeches Road

“The tenants at numbers 263 and 265 Beeches Road have both been in occupation for more than 10 years, while the tenant at 273a has just signed a new seven-year lease.”

Beeches Road runs between the A34 Walsall Road and Aldridge Road