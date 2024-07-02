Watch: Driver's dangerous '14-second lapse of judgment' that landed him with 12-month road ban

Steven Thomas, aged 46, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving after a dash cam captured his risky manoeuvre in Chapel Lane in Great Barr, on the afternoon of December 21 last year.

The footage shows the Kia car being driven by Thomas overtaking several cars waiting at a 'give way' sign on a narrow road, driving directly towards a car coming in the opposite direction when he did not have priority, and bumping road furniture while veering back onto his left hand side of the road.

"I was frustrated and thought I could take a risk," his representative said on his behalf at Dudley Magistrates Court, at a sentencing hearing where he was ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work.

The defendant, a landscaper of Fourth Avenue in Brownhills, has also been banned from driving for a year by magistrates, who heard that a driving ban will affect his employment.