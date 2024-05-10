Motorists face Friday evening gridlock in Hamstead and Great Barr due to 'major congestion'

Though the Severn Trent roadworks were planned, with temporary traffic lights installed on Old Walsall Road, the knock-on affects on a Friday afternoon has caused gridlock.

West Midlands Combined Authority's road information service warned about minor disruption this morning but upgraded the warning to "major" at 4pm.

There are tailbacks on Hamstead Road, Rocky Lane, Grove Lane and the Scott Arms as motorists try and navigate the notorious traffic black spot.

WMCA Roads tweeted: " Expect congestion and delays on Old Walsall Road route due to Severn Trent Water. Temporary traffic signals are in place. Scheduled until May 13. Allow extra time to travel or consider other routes."

However, at 4pm they upped the status to Major Disruption, tweeting: "Congestion and delays are increasing in the area. Consider alternative routes and allow extra time for your journey."