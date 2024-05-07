Call 999 if you see this Great Barr man wanted on suspicion of stalking and theft

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers are appealing over the whereabouts of Kieron Desmond.

The 27-year-old is wanted on suspicion of stalking, theft and breaching a non-molestation order.

West Midlands Police has issued a picture of Desmond in a bid to track him down.

Do you know where Kieron Desmond is?

Anyone with information about where he could be has been asked to call 999 and quote reference 20/443044/24.