Call 999 if you see this Great Barr man wanted on suspicion of stalking and theft
Police are searching for a man from Great Barr who is wanted on suspicion of stalking and theft.
Officers are appealing over the whereabouts of Kieron Desmond.
The 27-year-old is wanted on suspicion of stalking, theft and breaching a non-molestation order.
West Midlands Police has issued a picture of Desmond in a bid to track him down.
Anyone with information about where he could be has been asked to call 999 and quote reference 20/443044/24.