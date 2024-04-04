Children's hospice charity shop forced to close after being 'ransacked' by vandals – but nothing was taken
A Great Barr children's hospice charity shop was forced to close after vandals broke in and ransacked the premises.
By Adam Smith
Volunteers at Acorns, Scott Arms, were shocked to see their shop in disarray when they turned up for work on Tuesday.
Yobs had smashed up displays, strewn rubbish on the floor and wrecked the WiFi hub.
However, despite the damage, which forced staff to close for a day, the vandals stole nothing.