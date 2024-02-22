Watch: Police looking at footage of Great Barr crash as car flies over roundabout

The dramatic dashcam footage shows the moment a driver was filmed taking off over a roundabout after hitting it at high-speed before smashing into another car.

The driver soared into the air after crashing into the island near Asda in Queslett Road, Great Barr on Tuesday.

The footage, which was shared by Apni Birmingham, has circulated widely online across Facebook and X.

A force spokesperson said: "We are aware of video footage of a car being driven dangerously in Queslett Road, Great Barr on February 20.

"We have seen the footage, which shows the car being driven at high speeds.

"If anyone was in the area at the time and saw what happened, you can contact us via 101 or Live Chat quoting log number 4799 of 20 Feb."