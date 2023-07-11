'Please, please have talks with your children' – Youths as young as ten playing along dangerous verge of M6 near Great Barr

Multiple calls were made to Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) on Monday evening reporting children as young as ten playing along the verge of the motorway and in woodland off the M6 near to Junction seven for Great Barr.

A spokesman for CMPG said: "Parents living around the M6 J7 Great Barr area do you know where your children are playing? Over the last two hours we have received multiply calls to children described as around 10 years old playing along the verge of the motorway and in woodland off the M6.