Schoolchildren design road safety banner after 'irresponsible' parking by parents

By Isabelle Parkin

Primary school children have designed a road safety banner after complaints of "illegal" and "irresponsible" parking by parents.

The winning design will be displayed on the school's gates​
Staff from Hamstead Infant School, Great Barr, launched a competition amongst pupils to design the banner, which will be displayed on the gates.

The initiative by Sandwell Council after concerns were raised by the school of parents and carers parking "illegally" and "irresponsibly", in a manner that put children at "risk of injury".

Mrs Demi Hughes, acting deputy head teacher at the Tanhouse Avenue school, said: "The safety of our children at Hamstead Infant School is extremely important and whilst we put everything in place to keep our children safe in school, it is often more challenging to do so outside of the school gates.

"Our children have enjoyed taking part in the parking campaign led by Sandwell Council and are really proud of the new banner which will be displayed on our school gates as a reminder for all."

As part of the campaign, the council's Sandwell Road Safety team also delivered an assembly to children at the school to remind them about pedestrian safety and encourage them to walk to school.

Sandwell council leader Kerrie Carmichael, added: "It's great to see the children's work. I hope their wonderful banner will encourage and remind everyone to drive more safely near all our schools."

